Anbumani wants cadre to create PMK 2.0 in bid to capture power

In a bid to reinvigorate the PMK, its youth wing leader Anbumani Ramadoss has been addressing general body meeting of district units across Tamil Nadu reviving the party’s aspiration to “win the next State Assembly elections”.

Dubbing it PMK 2.0, he has urged the office bearers in each district to ensure there is a PMK party flag in each district.

The organisation’s leadership had recently sought to reorganise the party structure to “infuse more youngsters” and remove state-level office bearers in favour of district secretaries who will now be responsible for taking several important decisions internally.

Dr. Anbumani’s decision to refurbish the party organisation would mean that the new-look party would mimic the Dravidian parties where district secretaries would have more powers to take swift decisions.

“If we implement the ideas and suggestions of Ayya (Dr. S. Ramadoss), we would definitely form the government in the State in 2026,” he said at a recent general body meeting called by the party’s unified Krishnagiri district unit.

He asked the party’s workers to not depend on phones (social media) to make their presence felt in politics. “You must not do politics using the phone…you must be on the ground. The party positions are given in a rotational basis,” he said.

A senior party leader said Dr. Anbumani has been urging the party men to strengthen the party at the village level something that his father did when he founded the party in 1989.

“It has been 30 years since the party was founded. A new 2.0 version is needed now. He has been speaking to the general body of district units across Tamil Nadu,” he said.

Giving an overview about the issues that would be pursued by the party in future, Dr. Anbumani said total alcohol prohibition, ‘cultural degradation’ and reservations for deserving communities will be on the party’s agenda.

“In Tamil Nadu, Vanniyar community is one of the two biggest communities along with oppressed community. The two communities account for 40% of the total population. It is simple economic formula that…for Tamil Nadu to develop, the two communities must develop,” he said.