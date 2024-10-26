ADVERTISEMENT

Anbumani, Vasan urge T.N. govt to provide bonus for unorganised sector workers, part time teachers

Published - October 26, 2024 12:14 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Pattali Makkal Katchi president Anbumani Ramadoss and Tamil Maanila Congress (Moopanar) president G.K. Vasan on Friday urged the State government to provide bonus for workers in unorganised sectors and part time teachers ahead of Deepavali festival.

In a statement, the PMK leader said “It is disheartening that the grievances of the workers in unorganised sectors were not fulfilled by the State government.” The Government of Union Territory of Puducherry has provided ₹ 5,000 for construction workers and ₹ 1,500 for unorganised sector workers as bonus. Similarly the Tamil Nadu government should also give ₹ 5,000 as bonus for upcoming Deepavali festival to unorganised workers who have registered with the Tamil Nadu Unorganised Workers Welfare Board, he said.

In another statement, Mr. Vasan urged the State government to provide incentive for part time teachers. Over 12,000 part time teachers have been working for nearly 13 years on a consolidated pay basis. The State government should take steps to provide bonus for them to celebrate Deepavali festival, he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US