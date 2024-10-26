GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Anbumani, Vasan urge T.N. govt to provide bonus for unorganised sector workers, part time teachers

Published - October 26, 2024 12:14 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Pattali Makkal Katchi president Anbumani Ramadoss and Tamil Maanila Congress (Moopanar) president G.K. Vasan on Friday urged the State government to provide bonus for workers in unorganised sectors and part time teachers ahead of Deepavali festival.

In a statement, the PMK leader said “It is disheartening that the grievances of the workers in unorganised sectors were not fulfilled by the State government.” The Government of Union Territory of Puducherry has provided ₹ 5,000 for construction workers and ₹ 1,500 for unorganised sector workers as bonus. Similarly the Tamil Nadu government should also give ₹ 5,000 as bonus for upcoming Deepavali festival to unorganised workers who have registered with the Tamil Nadu Unorganised Workers Welfare Board, he said.

In another statement, Mr. Vasan urged the State government to provide incentive for part time teachers. Over 12,000 part time teachers have been working for nearly 13 years on a consolidated pay basis. The State government should take steps to provide bonus for them to celebrate Deepavali festival, he added.

Published - October 26, 2024 12:14 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.