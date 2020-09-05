Anbumani urges youth to work for PMK’s victory

PMK youth wing leader Anbumani Ramadoss on Friday urged youngsters in the party to work for its victory in the 2021 Assembly election.
Addressing the PMK’s ‘Muppadaigal Sandhippu Koottam’ from Dharmapuri Parliamentary constituency via video conferencing, he said the party should strive to attain political power. The PMK’s priority would be to introduce total prohibition.
PMK founder S. Ramadoss had launched an initiative, ‘Tamil Nadu Youth Development’, to educate and improve the skills of youth and address the issue of unemployment, he said.
Mr. Anbumani proposed a Cauvery surplus water scheme in Dharmapuri constituency, while expressing confidence that the PMK would win in the district in the 2021 election. The PMK would celebrate the ‘Social Justice Week’ between September 13 and 19.
The party’s virtual generalbody meeting on Sunday is expected to provide some hints about its strategy for the Assembly election.
Ramadoss’ appeal
PMK founder S. Ramadoss on Friday said that Siddha medicine shouldn’t be clubbed under the Ayush Ministry and a separate department should be created in Chennai for its research and development.
“Its office should be set up in Chennai and an experienced, well-versed researcher in Siddha stream should be appointed as its secretary,” he said.
