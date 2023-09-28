Anbumani urges UNHRC member states to act against Sri Lanka for war crimes

September 28, 2023 12:50 am | Updated 12:50 am IST - CHENNAI

PMK president Dr. Anbumani Ramadoss on Wednesday urged member states of the United Nations Human Rights Commission to implement the High Commissioner’s call for justice for ‘the first mass atrocity crimes of the 21st century committed by the Sri Lankan government’ against the Tamil population.

In his speech at the 54th session of the UNHRC in Geneva, he underlined the importance of bringing Sri Lanka before the International Criminal Courts, the International Court of Justice and other international mechanisms through the UN General Assembly.

“Tens of thousands have died, and many continue to be oppressed. We urge member states to implement the High Commissioner’s call for justice for the first mass atrocity crimes of the 21st century – committed by the Sri Lankan Government against the Tamil population – by pursuing all avenues to end impunity and cycles of violence using the evidence being compiled by the OHCHR’s Sri Lanka Accountability Project (SLAP), including through sanctions, civil, criminal and universal jurisdiction cases in their own courts, referral to existing courts of international justice, and creation of an international criminal justice mechanism specifically focused on Sri Lanka,” he said.

He further urged the member states to prevent the ongoing demographic change in areas of historic Tamil habitation through ‘Sinhalaisation’ and destruction of Hindu temples with government acquiescence.