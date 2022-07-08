Anbumani urges TN to take constructive measures to get NEET exemption

NEET, a big “social injustice”, says PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Friday urged the State government to take constructive measures to get exemption from NEET.

In a statement, he pointed out that the anti-NEET bill passed by the State Legislative Assembly for the second time in September last year, has been forwarded by the Governor's Office (Raj Bhavan) to the Centre in May after protest.

Dr. Anbumani said 67 days had passed since then and the Tamil Nadu government should not allow any further delay. Chief Minister M K Stalin should meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi and take measures to get approval for the bill.

Dr. Anbumani also pointed out recent instances of NEET aspirants in Krishnagiri and Chennai ending their life. He said it should not continue and termed NEET as a big “social injustice.” He told students that if they don’t get opportunity to study medical courses, they can look at other streams and suicide is not the solution.

With only eight days remaining for NEET, he urged the State government to take measures to offer counselling over phone to the aspirants.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044- 24640050).