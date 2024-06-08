Anbumani urges T.N. government to mobilise funds to clean up River Cauvery

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Saturday, June 8, 2024, welcomed the decision of the Central Water Commission granting permission to clean up and rejuvenate River Cauvery under the mega project, Nadanthai Vaazhi Cauvery.

In a statement, the PMK leader said: “It is a welcome step that the Central Water Commission has given clearance to implement the Nadanthai Vaazhi Cauvery project, which has been shelved for more than five years. Over 150 crore litres of liquid waste are being discharged into the Cauvery from households and industries located in and around Bengaluru. In Tamil Nadu, the dyeing industries continue to discharge effluents in the river.”

A study revealed that nearly 52 toxic substances were found in the Cauvery River water at Kumbakonam. It was high time to clean the river, which is badly polluted, Mr. Anbumani pointed out.

It has been estimated that ₹ 11,250 crore will be required to clean and rejuvenate Cauvery under the project. The State government should spend a substantial amount of the project cost. It should take steps to get a portion from the Union government as a grant. The remaining project cost could be mobilised by getting loans from multilateral finance institutions, Mr. Anbumani suggested.

Instead of waiting for the money to come from the Union government and multilateral finance institutions, the State government should spend its money to begin the project, he added.

