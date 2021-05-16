Anbumani urges Tamil Nadu government to take over vaccine facility in Chengalpattu

“It needs only a few hundred crores, which is less that the amount Tamil Nadu requires to procure the vaccines,” he said.

PMK leader and Rajya Sabha member Anbumani Ramadoss on Sunday wrote to Tamil Nadu’s Minister for Medical and Family Welfare Ma. Subramanian, urging the State government to take over the Integrated Vaccine Complex at Chengalpattu.

In his letter, Mr. Anbumani pointed out that 90% of the work for the complex was over and Centre and State governments can ensure that the remaining work can be completed on a fast track basis and vaccines including for COVID-19 can be produced.

“It needs only a few hundred crores, which is less that the amount Tamil Nadu requires to procure the vaccines,” he said.

Mr. Anbumani said the facility can produce seven different types of vaccines — Liquid Pentavalent Vaccine (LPV), Hepatitis-B-Vaccine, Haemophilus Influenza Type B, Rabies Vaccine, Japanese Encephalitis E Vaccine, BCG Vaccine and Measles & Rubella Vaccine, besides the COVID-19 vaccine, needed in India and the world.

“If Tamil Nadu government creates the vaccine producing infrastructure, it will be helpful for the present and the future. There is a precedent of Tamil Nadu taking over ESI hospitals, similarly it can take over the vaccine complex,” he reasoned.

Mr. Anbumani urged the State government to initiate talks with the Centre and sign an MOU to take over the complex and make Tamil Nadu a hub for vaccine supply.