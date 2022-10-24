Anbumani urges State government to regularise employment of contract workers

He cites the precedence set by Rajasthan and Odisha governments, which have made contract employees permanent

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
October 24, 2022 00:17 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) president Anbumani Ramadoss on Sunday urged the Tamil Nadu government to regularise the employment of contract workers in various departments.

He cited Rajasthan and Odisha, which have taken measures to regularise the employment of workers engaged on a contractual basis, as examples. He termed the recent approval granted by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to make more than one lakh employees permanent as a historically significant move towards social justice, and pointed out that the Rajasthan government had decided to follow reservation for recruitment on contractual basis. With this decision, he said, the Rajasthan government has kept its electoral promise.

Similarly, he said the Odisha government regularised the employment of 57,000 workers. Pointing out that around one lakh such employees are working in different departments in Tamil Nadu, he said they were expecting social justice from the government.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Arguing that it was unfair to make these employees work for a meagre salary for years on a contractual basis, Mr. Anbumani said the Tamil Nadu government had to regularise their employment.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Tamil Nadu

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app