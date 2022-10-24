Anbumani urges State government to regularise employment of contract workers

He cites the precedence set by Rajasthan and Odisha governments, which have made contract employees permanent

He cites the precedence set by Rajasthan and Odisha governments, which have made contract employees permanent

Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) president Anbumani Ramadoss on Sunday urged the Tamil Nadu government to regularise the employment of contract workers in various departments.

He cited Rajasthan and Odisha, which have taken measures to regularise the employment of workers engaged on a contractual basis, as examples. He termed the recent approval granted by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to make more than one lakh employees permanent as a historically significant move towards social justice, and pointed out that the Rajasthan government had decided to follow reservation for recruitment on contractual basis. With this decision, he said, the Rajasthan government has kept its electoral promise.

Similarly, he said the Odisha government regularised the employment of 57,000 workers. Pointing out that around one lakh such employees are working in different departments in Tamil Nadu, he said they were expecting social justice from the government.

Arguing that it was unfair to make these employees work for a meagre salary for years on a contractual basis, Mr. Anbumani said the Tamil Nadu government had to regularise their employment.