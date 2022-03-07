Anbumani urges Stalin to call for an all-party meeting on Mekedatu

Anbumani Ramadoss | Photo Credit: The Hindu

March 07, 2022 13:53 IST

PMK leader’s appeal follows remarks by Karnataka Chief Minister that he will seek approval for the project

PMK youth wing leader Anbumani Ramadoss on Monday said an all-party meeting should be convened by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to discuss strategies against Karnataka government’s efforts to build ₹1,000 crore dam in Mekedatu across the Cauvery river.

In a statement, Dr. Ramadoss cited Karnataka Chief Minister Bommai’s statement that he is leaving for New Delhi to urge Union Wate Resources Minister Gajendra Shekawat to provide approval for the project.

Advertising

Advertising

“In the last few days, the comments made by Chief Minister Bommai and Union Minister Shekhawat are not normal. It appears to be the first scenes of a major conspiracy,” alleged Dr. Ramadoss.

He further said while the Mekedatu case was in Supreme Court, the comments made by Chief Minister and Union Minister showed that if Tamil Nadu government didn’t take cognisance of the issue, the loss would be Tamil Nadu’s.

“It wouldn’t be far fetched to think that they could make some changes to the plan and lay the foundation stone. They have already built dam across Thenpennai river though they have no right to do so,” he said.