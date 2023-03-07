Anbumani urges Stalin to announce closure of 1,000 liquor shops on Women’s Day

March 07, 2023 11:12 pm | Updated 11:12 pm IST - CHENNAI

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Tuesday said Chief Minister M.K. Stalin must close down 1,000 government-run liquor shops on International Women’s Day as the first step towards implementing total prohibition of liquor in Tamil Nadu.

Speaking at a women’s day function organised by PMK’s women’s wing in Chennai, he said women expected the State government to close down the TASMAC shops. He urged women cadre to be ‘bold’ by recalling how PMK treasurer Thilagabhama, along with other PMK cadres, attacked the TASMAC shop and went to jail for 20 days.

“You need to be brave and bold. We will face any issue. Go to villages. I urge all of you to go to all unions across Tamil Nadu and act boldly. I will back you. Recently I went to villages in Tiruttani. Women came in big numbers and with great enthusiasm. They want change. It is around the corner. The two Dravidian parties have branded us as a ‘caste’ party, but we are breaking it…we are for every caste, religion, language…we need everybody,” he claimed.

“During the previous (AIADMK) government, they said they will close down the liquor shops in a staggered manner. The DMK government doesn’t even say that. Many parties keep repeating that they want prohibition just for the sake of it. We don’t say it just like that — we want it. I said that my first signature will be to implement complete prohibition. Today’s Chief Minister Stalin, who was in Opposition, said he will also put his first signature to shut down liquor stores. He has the power to do it now, how many shops has he shut down?” asked Dr. Anbumani.

According to him, the refusal of Governor R.N. Ravi to grant assent to the Bill to ban online gambling has affected women and is destroying families.

He also criticised the DMK government for not having the ‘will’ to implement the law. “If it was up to me, I would use Article 162 of the Indian Constitution and enact a new law. The State has the power to do it. I will not just blame the Governor,” he said.

He accused the State government of being hand-in-glove with the NLC management regarding the latter acquiring agricultural lands.

“Women will be the most affected by climate change. New diseases are going to come. No farmers union came forward to protest. NLC is trying to acquire 25,000 acres. Chief Minister Stalin has the power to say that the lands cannot be acquired. Why is he not saying it?” he said.