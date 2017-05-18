Anbumani urges PM to exempt T.N. from NEET

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, PMK youth wing leader Anbumani Ramadoss has urged the Centre to exempt Tamil Nadu from NEET through Presidential sanction for two Bills passed by the State Assembly.

In his letter, a copy of which was released to the media here, he has contended that the entrance exams had led to mushrooming of coaching centres, favouring affluent students.

Lack of uniformity

“The prerequisite for a nationwide uniform entrance examination is uniform syllabus and uniform standards of education throughout the country. The present scenario is entirely different. The syllabus of the Central Board of School Education, on which NEET questions are formulated, is totally different from these syllabuses. Expecting those studying under these different syllabuses to compete with CBSE students is putting unequal competitors in the same race,” he said.

Meanwhile, PMK founder Ramadoss has demanded action against schools that published advertisements hailing their students’ achievement within three days of State government’s order cancelling the publication of State rank lists.

“The law says that educational achievements shouldn’t be flaunted as advertisements. The act of private schools that discarded the GO and went ahead and published the achievements shows that education has become a product. The school education department must take stringent action against such schools,” he said.