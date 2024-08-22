Anbumani urges DMK government to release white paper on status of investment commitments

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Thursday urged the DMK government to release a white paper with details of the status of investment commitments received.

In a statement, he pointed out that the DMK government has said ₹ 9.74 lakh crore investments have been attracted in the last three years.

What is the status of these investments. How many of them have commenced operations and what is the quantum of investments? Foundation stone has been laid for how many projects?. What is the possibility of the remaining investments getting realised. The state government should release a detailed white paper on these aspects, Mr. Anbumani urged.

He also questioned about the status of investment commitments attracted through Chief Minister M K Stalin’s visit to Dubai and Spain and sought an explanation from the state government.

