ADVERTISEMENT

Anbumani urges DMK government to release white paper on status of investment commitments

Published - August 22, 2024 06:48 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Thursday urged the DMK government to release a white paper with details of the status of investment commitments received.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement, he pointed out that the DMK government has said ₹ 9.74 lakh crore investments have been attracted in the last three years.

What is the status of these investments. How many of them have commenced operations and what is the quantum of investments? Foundation stone has been laid for how many projects?. What is the possibility of the remaining investments getting realised. The state government should release a detailed white paper on these aspects, Mr. Anbumani urged.

He also questioned about the status of investment commitments attracted through Chief Minister M K Stalin’s visit to Dubai and Spain and sought an explanation from the state government.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US