GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Anbumani urges DMK government to release white paper on status of investment commitments

Published - August 22, 2024 06:48 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Thursday urged the DMK government to release a white paper with details of the status of investment commitments received.

In a statement, he pointed out that the DMK government has said ₹ 9.74 lakh crore investments have been attracted in the last three years.

What is the status of these investments. How many of them have commenced operations and what is the quantum of investments? Foundation stone has been laid for how many projects?. What is the possibility of the remaining investments getting realised. The state government should release a detailed white paper on these aspects, Mr. Anbumani urged.

He also questioned about the status of investment commitments attracted through Chief Minister M K Stalin’s visit to Dubai and Spain and sought an explanation from the state government.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.