Anbumani urges Centre to agree to TN’s proposal on vaccine complex

CHENNAI

28 May 2021 16:53 IST

The PMK youth wing leader said the Tamil Nadu government took the right approach and the Central government must also come forward to transfer the technology

PMK youth wing leader Anbumani Ramadoss on Friday urged the Central government to hand over the vaccine manufacturing complex in Chengalpattu to Tamil Nadu government [on lease] as requested by Tamil Nadu government recently.

Mr. Anbumani said that the Tamil Nadu government took the right approach and the Central government must also come forward to transfer the technology.

“When I was the [Union] Health Minister, I assented to Chengalpattu vaccine complex in 2008 to ensure that we are self-sufficient in vaccine production. The funds were also set aside,” he said.

Mr. Anbumani said that apart from the COVID-19 vaccine, the complex will be able to produce all kinds of vaccines.