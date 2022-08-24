Anbumani to hold meetings with Parandur residents

Fears of the people should be allayed over acquisition of land, says PMK president

PMK president Dr. Anbumani Ramadoss will visit Parandur and meet the residents to understand their concerns about the new airport for Chennai that was recently announced by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.

With news reports stating that the State government is expected to acquire around 4,800 acres of land to build the new airport in Parandur, a PMK press release said there was a sense of fear and confusion among the people of Parandur over whether their land would be forcefully taken for the development of the airport.

“There have been protests against the airport. Their fears should be allayed and a solution should be found. The party will organise a consultative meeting with residents of Parandur on August 25,” said the release.

While the PMK has been one of the major political parties that had been consistently demanding a new airport for Chennai, party sources said the land acquisition from the people of Parandur to build the airport should be done in such a way that it was beneficial to a majority of the people.