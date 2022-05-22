Anbumani supports State in fuel price issue, asks Centre to do more

He also calls for reducing the price of cooking gas

A sceptre being presented to PMK youth wing leader Anbumani Ramadoss at a general body meeting held at Thirumullaivoyal on Sunday. PMK president G.K. Mani, MLA, is also seen. | Photo Credit: M. VEDHAN

He also calls for reducing the price of cooking gas

PMK youth wing leader Anbumani Ramadoss on Sunday urged the party’s Tiruvallur district unit to work for victory in the 2026 Assembly election. He was speaking at a meeting of the Tiruvallur district unit’s general body at Avadi.

With the PMK facing severe criticism for its decision to ally with the AIADMK in the 2019 Lok Sabha election and in the 2021 Assembly election after being a fierce critic of the party, Dr. Anbumani’s recent speeches has been consistent in the last few months.

Speaking to reporters, he said the Central government should do more to reduce the prices of petrol, diesel and cooking gas, and of essential commodities.

“Post-COVID-19, people are facing severe difficulties owing to the price rise. The wages have come down and families are unable to send their children to good schools. The rise in property taxes [effected by the State government] has pushed up the rents, and there is talk of a bus fare increase. This should not be done,” he said.

Reacting to BJP State president K. Annamalai’s ultimatum for the DMK government to reduce the fuel prices in 72 hours, he said the Centre must do more. “One litre of petrol was ₹120 day before yesterday,” he said. “Of this, the excise duty for the Central government would be ₹55 and the State government would get ₹22. In these circumstances, the Centre could reduce ₹20 more and the State ₹5 more. First, let the Centre do it. The subsidy for LPG is not enough. In 2020, the cost of one LPG cylinder was ₹620; today, a cylinder costs ₹1,050. The cost has increased so much in two years. Reduce it first,” he said.

Dr. Anbumani alleged that narcotic drugs were widely available in Tamil Nadu and said the Goondas Act should be invoked against those selling them.