Anbumani slams State’s role in land acquisition by NLC; calls Agri Minister an agent

March 11, 2023 11:39 pm | Updated 11:39 pm IST - CHENNAI

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Saturday slammed the Tamil Nadu government and Minister for Agriculture M.R.K. Pannerselvam for supporting the acquisition of farmland by the Neyveli Lignite Corporation (NLC), polluting the environment in Cuddalore district.

He told reporters that the environmental problems created by the NLC were 100 times more than those created by the Sterlite Copper plant in Thoothukudi [now closed], and called upon the State government to prevent a situation like that of Nandigram in West Bengal.

“This is not just a problem of the NLC. Five districts are affected by NLC. The water can be found only at 1,000 ft. under the ground. The NLC already has 10,000 acre with it and mining can be done for the next 30 years. It has also been taking out groundwater and letting it into the sea for the last 50 years. Those who gave lands have not been given jobs. The Centre has also said that NLC will be privatised under National Monetising Pipeline Scheme within a year. Why is it pressurising people to give up their lands?” he said.

Dr. Anbumani asked why the DMK government was helping acquisition of fertile lands for NLC while thermal plants were being shut across the world. “It is a shame that Agriculture Minister Panneerselvam, who is supposed to protect farmers and their interests, has deployed 7,000 policemen to ensure that farmers’ voice is not heard. He is not fit to be the agriculture minister. He is acting as NLC’s agent,” he charged.

He slammed the political parties such as CPI and CPI (M) for misunderstanding the issue. “They met the Chief Minister and are saying that those who gave the lands should be given compensation and jobs. But, that is not the issue. It is the wider issue for the whole district and surrounding regions. If NLC continues to take the ground water, it will affect Villupuram, Cuddalore, Panruti, Kallakurichi, Thittakudi and Chidambaram. It is not the issue of 15 villages,” he said.

“Farmers union and other political parties should come forward and join hands in this issue. There is no other choice than to launch large scale protests like the one against Sterlite factory in Thoothukudi,” he said.