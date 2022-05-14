Anbumani slams Minister’s hint on hike in bus fare

May 14, 2022 00:19 IST

Even a nominal hike will be a burden on people, he says

PMK youth wing leader Anbumani Ramadoss on Friday criticised State Minister K.N. Nehru’s reported comments that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin would soon take a decision on increasing bus fares without affecting people. He said even a nominal bus fare hike would be a burden on people and should be avoided.

“Only last week, Transport Minister S.S. Sivasankar had assured in the State Assembly that the bus fares wouldn’t be hiked. This week, Minister K.N. Nehru is talking about hiking it. Why this confusion?” he asked.

According to him, inflation had caused the rise in prices of essential goods and hiking bus fares would add to people’s woes. “Instead of increasing the bus fares, the State government must think of structural reforms to make transport corporations operate in profits,” he said.