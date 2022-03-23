Anbumani slams LPG cylinder price hike

March 23, 2022 17:36 IST

PMK youth wing leader Anbumani Ramadoss on Tuesday slammed the decision to increase domestic LPG cylinder prices by ₹50 and said the poor and middle classes would not be able to handle this hike.

He said the hike comes at a time when poor and middle classes are struggling to deal with the rise in prices of essential commodities. “In the last one year, cylinder prices have been hiked by ₹255 in nine instalments. This is a 36% increase. It is not fair to increase the fuel price by 36% in one year,” he said.

Meanwhile, PMK founder S. Ramadoss demanded that eight persons [including four juveniles], arrested in connection with the alleged sexual assault case on a young woman in Virudhunagar, should be arrested under the Goondas Act.