Anbumani slams Karur district administration for recognising record liquor sales

January 28, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Saturday criticised the Karur District Administration for felicitating workers in a TASMAC shop for achieving most liquor sales revenue and presenting them with an acknowledgement and demanded that the State government take steps to implement liquor prohibition.

Dr. Anbumani said it was shocking that the district administration chose Republic Day to felicitate the workers for ensuring high liquor sales.

“The Chief Minister felicitated five policemen for acting against sale of illicit liquor and presented them with Gandhi Adigal award on Republic Day. On the other hand, Karur district administration is acknowledging and appreciating workers in a TASMAC outlet for ensuring record sales. Where is Tamil Nadu going?” he asked on Twitter.

Dr. Anbumani said that a detailed investigation should be done to find out who was responsible for the decision to felicitate workers for ensuring record liquor sales and immediately take steps to implement liquor prohibition in Tamil Nadu.

