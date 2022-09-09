Anbumani slams govt. for State’s poor NEET performance

‘Only 51.20% of Tamil Nadu students have qualified this year’

Staff Reporter CHENNAI
September 09, 2022 22:06 IST

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Friday held the State Government responsible for the poor performance of government school students in the NEET.

According to him, only 51.20% of Tamil Nadu students have qualified in the NEET this year, which was less than the national average of 56.30%.

“In 2020 and 2021, 57.40% and 54.40% of students had qualified. For the second year in a row, the percentage of students qualifying for admission has reduced. What is even more worrying is that only 12.86% of 1, 32, 167 students who appeared for the exam are government school students. Of them, only around 3,400 of have qualified. The cut-off for SC/ST is expected to be around 515. In such a scenario, without 7.5% reservations for government school students, not a single student will get a seat,” he said.

“Getting exemption from NEET is our goal, but the government school students cannot stay away from it until that. The State government must ensure that they receive the same kind of coaching that the private coaching centres provide,” he said.

