ADVERTISEMENT

Anbumani slams ‘Dravidian model’ after a farmer is stabbed to death by drunk youth in Dharmapuri

January 06, 2024 12:39 am | Updated 12:52 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Friday criticised the State government and its claim of running ‘Dravidian Model Government’ after a farmer named Saravanan near Karimangalam in Dharmapuri district was allegedly killed by inebriated youth following a fight.

In a statement, he said around 10 youngsters were consuming liquor in a field owned by Saravanan between Karimangalam and Morappur and began fighting among themselves. When Saravanan intervened it led to a quarrel and they alleged stabbed him to death with a knife.

He alleged that at two liquor shops between Karimangalam and Morappur, people consume alcohol in the open and police turned a blind eye to this.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Alleging the government did not care for the well-being of the youth, students, women, and farmers, he alleged availability of alcohol is causing breakdown in law and order and public peace. “Is this the Dravidian model that Chief Minister keeps talking about?”

Dr. Anbumani demanded that Saravanan’s family be paid a compensation of ₹50 lakh.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US