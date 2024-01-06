Anbumani slams ‘Dravidian model’ after a farmer is stabbed to death by drunk youth in Dharmapuri

January 06, 2024 12:39 am | Updated 12:52 am IST - Chennai

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Friday criticised the State government and its claim of running ‘Dravidian Model Government’ after a farmer named Saravanan near Karimangalam in Dharmapuri district was allegedly killed by inebriated youth following a fight.

In a statement, he said around 10 youngsters were consuming liquor in a field owned by Saravanan between Karimangalam and Morappur and began fighting among themselves. When Saravanan intervened it led to a quarrel and they alleged stabbed him to death with a knife.

He alleged that at two liquor shops between Karimangalam and Morappur, people consume alcohol in the open and police turned a blind eye to this.

Alleging the government did not care for the well-being of the youth, students, women, and farmers, he alleged availability of alcohol is causing breakdown in law and order and public peace. “Is this the Dravidian model that Chief Minister keeps talking about?”

Dr. Anbumani demanded that Saravanan’s family be paid a compensation of ₹50 lakh.

