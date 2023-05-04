Anbumani seeks removal of Senthilbalaji as Minister for Prohibition and Excise

May 04, 2023 09:53 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - CHENNAI

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Thursday sought the removal of V. Senthilbalaji as Minister for Prohibition and Excise.

The Minister had asked why leaders like Dr. Ramadoss had not emphasised in Parliament the need for implementing prohibition across India.

Dr. Ramadoss said the subject of prohibition came under the State list and the State government had to decide on the issue.

He said the state earned an estimated revenue of ₹50,000 crore for 2023-24 from liquor sales and it accounted for one third of the State’s Own Tax Revenue. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin should take measures to implement prohibition, to safeguard the next generation from ill effects of liquor.

As a first step, Mr. Stalin should sack Mr. Senthilbalaji and make someone with a social responsibility as Minister of Prohibition and Excise, he said.