Anbumani seeks ordinance against online gambling

PMK President Anbumani Ramadoss says the State government is not doing enough to curb the menace of online gambling

Staff Reporter CHENNAI
August 12, 2022 22:44 IST

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Friday charged the State government was not doing enough to enact a legislation against online gambling despite the committee set up by the State government to draft a law giving its recommendations.

He told journalists in Chennai that it was wrong on the part of celebrities to endorse online gambling websites considering the negative impact it has had on society. “People of Tamil Nadu are losing ₹15,000 crore every year to online gambling. In the last 5 years, around 50-60 people have lost their lives because of it. The State government must take immediate steps and prevent loss of life due to debt accrued due to online gambling,” he said.

PMK sources said the party would continue to protest against online gambling and pressure the State government to implement liquor prohibition.

“On the eve of India’s 75 years of Independence, we request the State government to announce that they would implement complete alcohol prohibition. Or, at least release a policy document on how the State Government plans to implement it in a phased manner,” he said.

Tamil Nadu seems to be facing a serious drug problem, Mr. Anbumani added.

