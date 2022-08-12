Anbumani seeks ordinance against online gambling

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Friday charged the State government was not doing enough to enact a legislation against online gambling despite the committee set up by the State government to draft a law giving its recommendations.

ADVERTISEMENT

He told journalists in Chennai that it was wrong on the part of celebrities to endorse online gambling websites considering the negative impact it has had on society. “People of Tamil Nadu are losing ₹15,000 crore every year to online gambling. In the last 5 years, around 50-60 people have lost their lives because of it. The State government must take immediate steps and prevent loss of life due to debt accrued due to online gambling,” he said.

PMK sources said the party would continue to protest against online gambling and pressure the State government to implement liquor prohibition.

“On the eve of India’s 75 years of Independence, we request the State government to announce that they would implement complete alcohol prohibition. Or, at least release a policy document on how the State Government plans to implement it in a phased manner,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tamil Nadu seems to be facing a serious drug problem, Mr. Anbumani added.