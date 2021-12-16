Anbumani seeks clarity on Kurumans

CHENNAI

16 December 2021 02:12 IST

PMK youthwing leader and Rajya Sabha member Dr. Anbumani Ramadoss, on Wednesday asked whether the Government is aware of the State’s notification to the Central Government to take necessary steps to include the synonyms of Kurumans, such as Kurumba, Kurumbar and Kuruman, along with Kurumans of the Scheduled Tribe (ST) list of Tamil Nadu as this ensures social justice to the tribal people.

In response, Minister of State for Tribal Affairs, Bishweswar Tudu, said that recommendations are to be considered and legislation amended.

“The Government of India on 15.6.1999 (further amended on 25.6.2002) has laid down the modalities for deciding the claims for inclusion in, exclusion from and other modifications in Orders specifying Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes lists. As per the modalities, only those proposals which have been recommended and justified by the concerned State Government / UT Administration and concurred with by Registrar General of India (RGI) and National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) are to be considered and legislation amended. All action on the proposal is taken as per these approved modalities,” Mr. Tudu said.

