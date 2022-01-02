Anbumani seeks ₹30,000 per acre for farmers

CHENNAI

02 January 2022 23:29 IST

‘Around 1.70 lakh acres were affected’

PMK youth wing leader Anbumani Ramadoss on Sunday urged the government to pay ₹30,000 per acre of agricultural land to farmers in the Cauvery delta region affected by the recent rain and the one in November.

In a statement, he said around 1.70 lakh acres of agricultural lands were affected by historic rain in November according to estimates made by the State Government.

“Kuruvai crops were ready for harvest. State Government announced that ₹8,000 per acre will be given to Kuruvai farmers while ₹2,415 per acre will be given to resow Samba crops. The farmers whose crops were destroyed in the latter half of November did not get any compensation. Samba crops, which were spared from destruction then, have been destroyed in the recent rain last week,” he said.

