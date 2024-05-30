ADVERTISEMENT

Anbumani reiterates appeal to Tamil Nadu government to approach SC to ban online rummy

Published - May 30, 2024 03:23 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss | Photo Credit: E. Lakshmi Narayanan

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Thursday, May 30, 2024 reiterated his appeal to the Tamil Nadu government to approach the Supreme Court to ban rummy and poker played online.

In a post on X, he claimed a youth working in a lodge in Swamimalai died by suicide reportedly after losing money in online gambling.

The Madras High Court on November 9, 2023, refused to strike down the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Online Gambling and Regulation of Online Games Act, 2022, in its entirety but ruled that the prohibition would apply only to games of chance and not games of skill such as rummy and poker.

Since the Madras High Court verdict 12 people have ended their life in connection with online gambling, he claimed. Out of it, 6 people have ended their life in the last one month, Mr. Anbumani further claimed.

Despite urging Tamil Nadu government to approach the Supreme Court, but no steps have been taken, he said and urged the state government to expedite legal steps to get the ban implemented.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)

