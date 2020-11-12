Anbumani Ramadoss welcomes decision to postpone reopening of schools, colleges in TN

CHENNAI

The decision on opening of schools and colleges in the future should only be based on the recommendations given by the medical panel, the PMK youth wing leader said

PMK youth wing leader Anbumani Ramadoss has welcomed the Tamil Nadu government’s decision to postpone the reopening of schools and colleges in the State.

“As there is a possibility of an increase in COVID-19 cases during the festive season, we must be very careful. The impact of COVID-19 can be very severe. So, the decision on opening of schools and colleges in the future should only be based on the recommendations given by the medical panel,” he said in a tweet.

Mr. Anbumani also pointed out that Kerala saw a spurt in COVID-19 cases during the Onam festival, as norms were not followed. Such a situation should not be faced in Tamil Nadu during Deepavali and people should exercise utmost caution, he added.

In a separate statement, PMK founder S. Ramadoss welcomed the Madras High Court direction to Anna University to take immediate steps to fill the vacancies through regular appointments. He also hailed the Madras High Court for acknowledging the role played by temporary faculty.