Anbumani Ramadoss welcomes decision to postpone reopening of schools, colleges in TN

PMK youth wing leader Anbumani Ramadoss has welcomed the Tamil Nadu government’s decision to postpone the reopening of schools and colleges in the State.
“As there is a possibility of an increase in COVID-19 cases during the festive season, we must be very careful. The impact of COVID-19 can be very severe. So, the decision on opening of schools and colleges in the future should only be based on the recommendations given by the medical panel,” he said in a tweet.
Mr. Anbumani also pointed out that Kerala saw a spurt in COVID-19 cases during the Onam festival, as norms were not followed. Such a situation should not be faced in Tamil Nadu during Deepavali and people should exercise utmost caution, he added.
In a separate statement, PMK founder S. Ramadoss welcomed the Madras High Court direction to Anna University to take immediate steps to fill the vacancies through regular appointments. He also hailed the Madras High Court for acknowledging the role played by temporary faculty.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath