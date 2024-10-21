GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Anbumani Ramadoss urges State government to drop land acquisition near Avadi

Published - October 21, 2024 08:19 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Monday urged the state government to drop its plan to acquire land near Avadi towards creating land bank for State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu Limited (Sipcot).

In a statement, he pointed out Sipcot had proposed to acquire 626 acre of land in Vellanur village  and Kummamur village and sought administrative nod.

The move has caused concern among people living in those areas. This would affect 10,000 families, Mr. Anbumani said.

PMK is not opposed to industrial development or establishment of Sipcot industrial parks. The government must acquire unused lands, he said.

If the state government does not give up its plan, PMK would gather the affected people and hold a massive protest, Mr. Anbumani warned.

Meanwhile, PMK Founder S Ramadoss said the current Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Charging Exorbitant Interest Act enacted in 2003 has not been effective in curbing usury and called for introduction of a new law with stricter punishments.

In a statement, he cited an ncident of murder of an old woman in Tirunelveli due to the usury menace and called for stricter legal punishment for culprits.

