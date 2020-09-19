Anbumani Ramadoss urges Centre not to give approval for Mekedatu dam

The Centre should take back all permissions given so far for the dam, the PMK youth wing leader said in a statement

PMK youth wing leader Anbumani Ramadoss on Saturday urged the Centre not to give approval to Karnataka to construct the Mekedatu dam.

In a statement, he pointed out that Karnataka Chief Minister B. S. Yediyurappa had urged the Centre to give early approval for the dam, during his visit to New Delhi. Mr. Anbumani said this would affect relationships between the two States, and was condemnable.

Karnataka cannot build the dam without the permission of Tamil Nadu, he said, noting that then Union Minister for Water Resources Uma Bharti had assured him of this in writing. Mr. Anbumani said there must be a similar assurance now either from the Jal Sakthi Minister or from the Prime Minister, which would give confidence and peace to farmers in the Cauvery delta region.

The Centre should take back all permissions given so far for the dam and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami should urge the Prime Minister about this, he demanded.