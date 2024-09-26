Anbumani Ramadoss reiterates demand urging DMK government to release white paper on investments realised

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Thursday reiterated his party’s demand urging the DMK government to release white paper on the investments realised so far.

He was reacting to Chief Minister M K Stalin’s statement that 60% of the memoranda of understandings signed for investments to the tune of ₹ 10 lakh crore have been realised.

Mr. Anbumani said if the DMK government releases white paper containing the details of investments which have come on stream and when it was started and number of jobs created, it would put a full stop to the questions and doubts raised over the investments.

The DMK government shying away from releasing white paper, raises doubts on whether the investments have actually come, he said.

