ADVERTISEMENT

Anbumani Ramadoss reiterates demand urging DMK government to release white paper on investments realised

Published - September 26, 2024 09:00 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Thursday reiterated his party’s demand urging the DMK government to release white paper on the investments realised so far.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was reacting to Chief Minister M K Stalin’s statement that 60% of the memoranda of understandings signed for investments to the tune of ₹ 10 lakh crore have been realised.

Mr. Anbumani said if the DMK government releases white paper containing the details of investments which have come on stream and when it was started and number of jobs created, it would put a full stop to the questions and doubts raised over the investments.

The DMK government shying away from releasing white paper, raises doubts on whether the investments have actually come, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US