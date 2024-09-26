GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Anbumani Ramadoss reiterates demand urging DMK government to release white paper on investments realised

Published - September 26, 2024 09:00 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Thursday reiterated his party’s demand urging the DMK government to release white paper on the investments realised so far.

He was reacting to Chief Minister M K Stalin’s statement that 60% of the memoranda of understandings signed for investments to the tune of ₹ 10 lakh crore have been realised.

Mr. Anbumani said if the DMK government releases white paper containing the details of investments which have come on stream and when it was started and number of jobs created, it would put a full stop to the questions and doubts raised over the investments.

The DMK government shying away from releasing white paper, raises doubts on whether the investments have actually come, he said.

Published - September 26, 2024 09:00 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.