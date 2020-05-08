Anbumani Ramadoss reiterates demand for 27% reservation for OBC students in medical admissions

PMK Rajya Sabha MP Anbumani Ramadoss on Friday urged the Centre to ensure that 27% of the seats in MBBS, BDS and post-graduate medical and dental courses admission across India -- are reserved for OBC students.

If court cases are a hurdle to implement this, the Centre must take steps to expedite the proceedings, he said in a statement.

Mr. Anbumani pointed out that in government colleges out of 9,550 seats, only 371 seats or 3.80% seats are being allocated to OBC students and termed it a big social injustice.

In Tamil Nadu government medical colleges, there are 24 PG courses and 1,758 seats, out of which 879 seats or 50% are for All India Quota seats, he said. Had these seats been left with Tamil Nadu government medical colleges, they would have got 440 seats for OBC students, however in the All India Quota, they have got only 33 seats, Mr Anbumani said.

Last year, the PMK leader had written to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on the issue.

Mr. Anbumani said in his reply on January 16, the Health Minister had cited a pending court case in the apex court.

“The case has been pending for over five years and it does not bode well for social justice,” he said.