Anbumani Ramadoss questions frequent reshuffle of Tamil Nadu Housing Secretary

March 01, 2024 12:47 am | Updated 12:48 am IST - CHENNAI

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Thursday questioned the DMK government over frequent reshuffling of Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Department.

In a statement, he pointed out that just over four months after the appointment of Samayamoorthy as Principal Secretary of the Housing and Urban Development Department, he has been transferred and replaced by Kakarla Usha.

Kakarla Usha is the fourth official to be appointed as Principal Secretary in the past 15 months. Though the government has the authority to transfer officials for administrative reasons, the frequent transfers of Principal Secretary, Housing and Urban Development Department has raised various doubts and led to some assumptions, Mr. Anbumani said.

In Tamil Nadu, no department has seen so many transfers in such a short span, he said.

The State government should explain why frequent transfers are made and whether it is due to controversies over decisions relating to Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority, said Mr. Anbumani.

He also urged the government to cancel the transfer of Mr. Samayamoorthy.