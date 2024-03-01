GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Anbumani Ramadoss questions frequent reshuffle of Tamil Nadu Housing Secretary

March 01, 2024 12:47 am | Updated 12:48 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Thursday questioned the DMK government over frequent reshuffling of Secretary of  Housing and Urban Development Department.

In a statement, he pointed out that just over four months after the appointment of Samayamoorthy as Principal Secretary of the Housing and Urban Development Department, he has been transferred and replaced by Kakarla Usha.

Kakarla Usha is the fourth official to be appointed as Principal Secretary in the past 15 months. Though the government has the authority to transfer officials for administrative reasons, the frequent transfers of Principal Secretary, Housing and Urban Development Department has raised various doubts and led to some assumptions, Mr. Anbumani said.

In Tamil Nadu, no department has seen so many transfers in such a short span, he said.

The State government should explain why frequent transfers are made and whether it is due to controversies over decisions relating to Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority, said Mr. Anbumani.

He also urged the government to cancel the transfer of Mr. Samayamoorthy.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.