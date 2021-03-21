Anbumani Ramadoss lauds CM’s schemes

Palaniswami has implemented several policies, the PMK leader says

Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) youth wing leader Anbumani Ramadoss on Saturday praised Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami for implementing several policies for the welfare of Tamil Nadu and said that a farmer should become the Chief Minister again. He was campaigning for Saidapet constituency candidate Saidai Duraisamy.

Mr. Palaniswami’s farm loan waiver scheme, 7.5% medical reservation for government school students, reservation for Vanniyars and plans for delta regions were the reasons for PMK joining the alliance.

“On the one side, we have Edappadi Palaniswami, the farmer. On the other, we have M.K. Stalin, who is a businessman. Stalin will ask what is social justice. He has brought in a man from Bihar to manage his party by paying him ₹500 crore. If he does not know how to manage his own party, how will he govern Tamil Nadu?” he asked.

Dr. Ramadoss defended AIADMK’s election promise to provide a washing machine to every household. “Modern equipment is needed in this world. When we wash clothes, we usually waste 100 litres of water. But, in a washing machine, only 10 litres are needed. It is important to manage water better in a world that is affected by climate change,” he said.