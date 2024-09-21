GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Anbumani demands white paper on jobs created in T.N. in last three years

There has been no response from the State government on several questions raised by the PMK regarding employment generation, the leader said

Published - September 21, 2024 05:44 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
File photo of Anbumani Ramadoss

File photo of Anbumani Ramadoss | Photo Credit: S.R. Raghunathan

Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) president Anbumani Ramadoss on Saturday (September 21, 224) demanded that the State government release a white paper on employment generated in Tamil Nadu in the past three years after the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) came to power.

In a statement, Dr. Anbumani said the State government had released a report recently, wherein it stated that a total of 68,039 government jobs and 5,08,055 private sector jobs had been created in the last three years since the DMK came to power. It is a welcome step if the State government has actually given employment to the youth, he said. But it has not clarified the doubts raised about these statistics, Mr. Ramadoss added.

“Barring 34,384 government jobs provided through the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission and several other recruitment agencies, nearly 33,655 persons were given jobs. But there is no clarity on whether they had been recruited on a permanent basis or not. There has been no response from the State government on several questions raised by the PMK regarding employment generation in the State,” the PMK leader said.

“The Tamil Nadu government’s claim of having attracted investments worth ₹ 10 lakh crore in the past three years and generated over five lakh jobs in the private sector is a delusion. The electricity tariff had been revised upward thrice since the DMK came to power, which created a huge financial burden on micro, small and medium enterprises,” he said.

