Anbumani Ramadoss calls for an increase in share of revenue allocated to States

Published - November 19, 2024 12:15 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

PMK president Dr. Anbumani Ramadoss on Monday demanded that the share of revenue allocated to the States should be increased from 41% to 50%, underlining the decline in shares allocated over the decades.

In his letter to Dr. Arvind Panagariya, chairman, 16th Finance Commission, Dr. Anbumani said: “Despite contributing 10% of the total tax revenue to the Union government, Tamil Nadu receives a meagre 4.079% in return. As per State government statistics, the State gets only 29 paise for every rupee contributed, an unjustly low share.”

“The allocation for Tamil Nadu has been on a continuous decline since the second Finance Commission (1957). The State’s share dropped from 8.4% in the 1950s to 4.09% in the 15th Finance Commission. Over the last 30 years, this decline has resulted in a purported revenue loss of ₹3.57 lakh crore,” he added.

He further said that while Tamil Nadu is classified as a ‘developed state’ based on parameters devised by the Central government, the ground reality exposes stark gaps in education and health care. “For 2024-25, Tamil Nadu has allocated only ₹44,042 crore (1.39% of State GDP) to education and ₹21,198 crore (0.64%) to healthcare, well below the recommended benchmarks of 6% and 3%, respectively,” he said.

“The introduction of GST in 2017 limited States’ taxing rights over fuel and alcohol, reducing revenue-generating opportunities for State governments. At least 50% of the tax revenue generated by each State should be returned it, he said, adding that the Centre should refrain from levying cess, but if levied, the States should receive a share of the cess amount.

