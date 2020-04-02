Anbumani Ramadoss bats for Siddha medicines for COVID-19 control

PMK youth wing leader and Rajya Sabha member Anbumani Ramadoss batted for traditional forms of medicine like Siddha for finding a cure to COVID-19.
In statement, he said there has been a misconception about Siddha among some officials and it has to be changed and the Central and State governments should pursue it to control the spread of the pandemic.
Mr. Anbumani pointed out that China, at the peak of the outbreak, used a combination of traditional medicines and modern medicine for controlling the spread of COVID-19.
India should take a similar approach, he said and pointed out that suggestions about Siddha medicine kabasura kudineer and nilavembu kudineer helping improve immunity during the spread of swine flu and dengue cannot be dismissed.
