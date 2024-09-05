ADVERTISEMENT

Anbumani raises concerns over pending infrastructure work in NCTPS-III

Published - September 05, 2024 01:03 pm IST - CHENNAI

Mr. Anbumani says the NCTPS-III was inaugurated in a “hurried manner”, a few months before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, when vital infrastructure work was yet to be done

The Hindu Bureau

File photo of PMK leader Anbumani Ramdoss | Photo Credit: S.R. Raghunathan

The 800-MW supercritical technology-based North Chennai Thermal Power Station (NCTPS)-III at Athipet in Tiruvallur district, which was commissioned in March this year, has not been put into operation to generate power to its full capacity due to pending infrastructure work, said Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) president Anbumani Ramadoss on Thursday (September 5, 2024).

In a statement, he said the NCTPS-III was inaugurated in a “hurried manner”, a few months before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, when vital infrastructure work – such as coal handling units, conveyor belts to carry coal to the thermal power station, and fly ash ponds to dispose of coal combustion residues – was yet to be established.

“Currently, the NCTPS-III is being operated using liquid fuel to generate power, which increased the production cost to ₹13 per unit of electricity. However, the supercritical technology-based NCTPS-III is 6 percent more efficient than other thermal power stations and could generate one unit of electricity with 0.45 kg of coal at a cost of ₹6. This clearly shows the State government’s negligence in establishing thermal power stations with proper infrastructure,” Dr. Anbumani said.

He urged the State government and Tangedco to promptly ensure the completion of the ongoing thermal power projects in Tamil Nadu and stop purchasing electricity from private players at a higher cost.

