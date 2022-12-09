Anbumani questions MSP and reduction in the number of beneficiaries of PM-KISAN scheme in T.N.

December 09, 2022 07:20 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - CHENNAI

PMK MP Anbumani Ramadoss raised two questions in the Rajya Sabha on Minimum Support Price and whether the Centre would ensure all eligible persons would be covered under the PM-Kisan scheme.

ADVERTISEMENT

He sought clarification on whether the government would recommend to the Commission for Agricultural Crop and Prices (CACP) to factor in cost of production at market price along with inflation and the insurance cost when calculating MSP.

To this, Union Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare minister, Narendra Singh Tomar said: “While recommending its price policy, CACP projects the cost of production for the current year on the basis of actual paid out costs, imputed value of family labour and Composite Input Price Index (CIPI), which measures the change in input price over the previous year. CIPI is based on the latest prices of human labour, bullock labour, machine labour, fertilizers and manure, seeds, pesticides and irrigation.”

To a question about steep reduction in the number of beneficiaries of PM-Kisan scheme in Tamil Nadu from 46.8 lakh farmers in 2019 to 23.04 lakh farmers in 2022, Mr. Tomar said, “In the first period (December 2018 to March 2019), there were 21.61 lakh beneficiaries. In the 12th period (August 2022 to November 22), it has increased to 22.06 lakh beneficiaries.” He added, “On the advice of the Union government, the States and Union Territories have already organised publicity/awareness camps to ensure expeditious verification of the data of registered beneficiaries. Further there is a provision in the operational guidelines of the scheme that the beneficiary list would be displayed at the panchayats to ensure greater transparency and information. Common Service Centres have been engaged to do publicity of the scheme and create awareness at the ground-level. Weekly meetings are held by the Central government with States and Union Territories to ensure that no eligible beneficiary is left out.” Mr. Tomar also said that there is no proposal to increase the benefits to ₹10,000 a year.