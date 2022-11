November 17, 2022 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - CHENNAI

Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) president Anbumani Ramadoss on Thursday questioned the non-implementation of the ordinance banning online gambling. In a statement, he cited the Tamil Nadu government informing the Madras High Court that the ordinance was yet to be notified. The whole purpose of bringing in an ordinance had been defeated, he said. Mr. Ramadoss urged the State government to implement it immediately by getting Governor’s nod.