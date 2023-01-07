Anbumani questions DMK’s silence on NLC land acquisition issue

January 07, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - CUDDALORE

Questioning the silence of the Tamil Nadu government on the issue of land acquisition for Mines 3 project by NLCIL in Neyveli, leader of Pattali Makkal Katchi Anbumani Ramadoss said on Saturday that doubts are cast on the land acquisition process for the project as there was already a move to hand over NLC to a preferred industrial conglomerate.

Addressing a gathering at Vanathirayapuram near the mining area of NLC before launching a two-day padayatra against the land acquisition move, the PMK leader said the DMK has been in the forefront of opposition to the programmes of the Union government. Land acquisition for expansion of NLC was also an initiative of the Centre, he said.

“The DMK government has not said anything against the move to acquire land by the NLC. There are reports of NLC being handed over to a private firm before 2025 as part of the Centre’s monetisation policy. Some people are working as agents for handing over the PSU to the private firm. Everyone knows which is that company. It is ‘A’ company,“ he said.

The move to acquire 25,000 acres of land would destroy cultivable lands in 49 villages, he added.

Hitting out at Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare M. R. K Panneerselvam, the PMK leader said instead of protecting the interests of farmers, the Minister was proactively engaged in pushing the farmers to part with their land. The Minister was giving false promises to the people on compensation for land and jobs, he added.

He also questioned the silence of the AIADMK, the BJP, other political parties, and farmers outfits on the issue.

Further challenging the rationale for land acquisition, he said the public utility was already in possession of over 10,000 acres of land. The land acquired from the surrounding villages was remaining idle for over 33 years. The existing lignite reserve was sufficient for NLC to generate power for decades, he said.

Moreover, the thrust now was to reduce the dependence on thermal power plants as part of global efforts to mitigate climate change. Countries are migrating towards solar and other renewable energy sources, he said.

“So what is the reason for acquiring 25,000 acres of land. Taking into consideration the present situation, the move is regarded as an effort to acquire the land before handing over NLC to the corporate. Because land acquisition is difficult once the entity is given to the private player,” Dr. Anbumani said.

Urging people to join hands to oppose the land acquisition process, he said PMK would oppose the move as it involved the livelihood of the people.