Anbumani questions acquiring land for NLC India Ltd when Centre plans to sell its assets by 2025

March 01, 2023 02:55 pm | Updated 03:27 pm IST - SALEM

Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) president Anbumani Ramadoss on Wednesday questioned the Central government on the need to acquire 25,000 acres of prime farm land for the Neyveli Lignite Corporation (NLC) India Ltd, when it had announced last year, its intention to sell the public sector undertaking.

Addressing journalists in Salem, he said the Centre, in 2021, had announced in Parliament that under the National Monetisation Pipeline, the assets of NLC would be sold by 2025. “Then why are they forcibly acquiring the land from farmers,” he asked.

Dr. Anbumani claimed Agriculture Minister M.R.K. Panneerselvam and the Cuddalore Collector were acting as middlemen and with the help of the police and revenue officials, they were threatening people to part with their land. “On one hand they [the State government] bring out a budget for agriculture, and on the other hand, they acquire farm lands. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin should put a full stop to this,” he said. If this was not stopped, his party would stage protests, he said. He also questioned why the BJP and the AIADMK, who had spoken out against the land acquisition at Annur in Coimbatore district, weresilent over the NLC issue.

Dr. Anbumani also said the Bill against online gambling has been pending with the Governor for 100 days now, during which 15 persons had lost their lives. “Lakhs of families are affected due to the gambling, but the Governor is acting in favour of the online gambling companies,” he alleged, and blamed the State government for not being serious about the issue.

The PMK leader said a fisherman from Mettur was brutally murdered by the Karnataka Forest Department personnel, and wanted the accused to be arrested. He also urged the State government to promulgate an ordinance to prevent the transporting of mineral resources to other States.

On the Erode (East) Assembly bypoll, he said all the Ministers had camped in the constituency for a month and the entire State administration was stalled. Cash and gift items were distributed by both the major parties, he alleged, adding, “Democracy lost the election.”

Dr. Anbumano also stressed the need to return the unused 3,500 acres of land at the Salem Steel Plant to the owners, or said it must be handed over to the State government to implement projects. “We strongly oppose the privitisation,” he said.