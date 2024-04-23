Anbumani opposes restart of construction of Vallalar International Centre in Vadalur

April 23, 2024 12:27 am | Updated 12:27 am IST - CHENNAI

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Monday said the excessive police mobilisation by the State government in anticipation of protests by villagers against the construction of Vallalar International Centre being planned in Peruveli, Vadalur village in Cuddalore district is condemnable. The government should look for alternate sites for the construction.

In a statement, he said the Madras High Court had asked the State government why it is bent on going ahead with its plans to build the international centre when a case against it is pending at the High Court.

“Until the case reaches its conclusion, any plans to restart the construction should be postponed. The sentiments of Vallallar devotees should be respected and any proposed international centre should be set up elsewhere,” he said.

He pointed out protests against the international centre began on April 7 but the police had arrested those who were protesting against the State Government’s move.

“State Government had promised that it would postpone the construction. But, immediately after the Lok Sabha poll, the State decided to restart the construction without having any consultation with the people there. This is akin to betrayal. People will teach the government a lesson,” he said.