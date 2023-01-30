Anbumani opposes initial steps to set up mines in Veeranam lake region

January 30, 2023 06:45 am | Updated 06:45 am IST - CHENNAI

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Sunday opposed the steps taken by the Ministry of Mines to evaluate the coal deposits in the 12 villages around the Veeranam lake without taking into account the livelihood of farmers and food security of people in the area which has been declared the protected agricultural zone in Cauvery delta region.

In a statement, he said the Union Ministry of Mines was trying to set up coal mines in fertile farmland when expansion of mines by Neyveli Lignite Corporation was opposed by people of Cuddalore.

He said Mineral Exploration and Consultancy Ltd had been roped in by the Central government to evaluate deposits of coal and its combustion rate in the Veeranam region. “At 200 places, the sand and water research has been initiated. The people and the farmers in the region have protested against it following which the work has been temporarily suspended. The farmers are fearing that the work can be restarted at any point and NLC can set up mines in the area soon,” he said.