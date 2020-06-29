Anbumani opposes EIA notification

PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss. File photo

CHENNAI

29 June 2020 20:55 IST

PMK leader says draft contradicts India’s stand on greenhouse gas emission commitments

The PMK on Monday opposed the draft Environment Impact Assessment notification of the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change saying it contradicted India’s stand on ‘greenhouse gas emission commitments’. Party MP Anbumani Ramadoss requested the Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar to keep the notification on hold until the Government of India and various State governments lifted the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown completely.

In a letter to Mr.Javadekar, he reiterated that India must make efforts to reduce emission, increase green cover and protect environment by enacting more stringent laws.

“I wish to point out that at this moment; our country stands fourth in the world in greenhouse gases’ emission. India ranks 177 out of 180 in the Environmental Performance Index in 2018. It is a cause forworry that we have slipped 36 places in just a matter of 2 years since 2016. As an environmentalist, it pains my heart to note that the proposed notification ignores these obligations and concerns and invalidates the purpose of the original Act,” said Dr. Anbumani.

Advertising

Advertising

Arguing that the notification ‘contains highly controversial clauses’, he said that the notification, instead of making efforts to protect nature with stringent rules and regulations, was actually diluting the existing protective provisions.

“In the name of creating a congenial environment for industry, the notification paves way for unhindered exploitation and destruction of our natural resources by private companies. On the excuse of relaxing norms, the amendments aim to remove the checks for preserving environment,” he said.

The draft, if implemented in its present form, will grossly deplete India’s green cover and destroy the environment and produce long-lasting negative impact on the country, he felt.