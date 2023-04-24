ADVERTISEMENT

Anbumani slams State govt. over move to allow serving of liquor with special licence

April 24, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - Chennai

Dr. Anbumani alleged that the decision was taken only to boost the revenue of the State government and certain individuals without taking into account the welfare of the public.

The Hindu Bureau

Pattali makkal katchi president Anbumani Ramadoss. | Photo Credit: VELANKANNI RAJ

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Monday said the State government’s decision to allow the serving of liquor at sports events and marriage halls by obtaining a special licence will turn Tamil Nadu into an open bar and destroy its society.

“If the State government does not rescind its decision, the PMK will mobilise the people and stage protests till it does,” he said.

“The decision cannot be justified. The negative impact on social life and culture in Tamil Nadu is unimaginable,” he said.

“Apart from marriage halls, what is even more is that liquor has been allowed at home functions as well,” he charged.

